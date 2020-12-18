Northern Light panel discusses vaccine in Zoom conference

(WABI) - A panel of doctors from Northern Light Health came together virtually Thursday to focus on the arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine in Maine.

Frontline workers who see patients in hospitals are now receiving the shots. Panelist Dr. Stephen Sears said he believes home-health care workers could be receiving the vaccine in three to four weeks.

Northern Light Health is urging people to get their flu shots now if they haven’t already. They say because the COVID vaccine is new, it’s not able to be administered within 14 days of any other vaccinations, either before or after. Dr. James Jarvis stressed the importance of getting the COVID vaccine as soon as you are able.

“Just like we’ve talked about wearing a face covering is not always about you, it’s about others, vaccination is the same way,” Jarvis said. “We will protect each other when we all get the vaccine. That’s a key point that we need to emphasize.”

Northern Light Health host the ‘Safe Return to Business Zoom Conference’ twice a month. You can find them on the website northernlighthealth.org/resources.

