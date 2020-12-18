Northern Light EMMC confirms outbreak at hospital

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - 32 patients and staff at Northern Light EMMC have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Medical Center has seen a higher prevalence of positive patents and staff in the Merritt 3 section of the hospital.

As of Thursday evening, 5 patients and 27 staff, some with identified exposure from the community, tested positive during increased testing in this area.

The Medical Center says they have worked with the Maine CDC who will include this in the growing lists of outbreaks throughout the state at Friday’s briefing.

Because of the trend in this unit, the Medical Center has put several measures into place for the safety of patients and staff: In addition to the increased testing, a 14-day quarantine is in effect for patients on this floor, including limited visitation.

In a statement the hospital says”

“What has been confirmed is that, together, we are fighting an enemy that does not play by the rules. This virus moves fast, it is silent to start, and, as the community spread continues to rise, we cannot count on a negative test alone as an assurance of safety. Our healthcare workers continue to show incredible dedication and commitment to caring. We all need to do our part: practice social distancing, wash your hands, and wear a mask. We are very thankful for the promise the arrival of vaccine brings, but understand that this solution, too, will take time. We must stay vigilant together,” says Rand O’Leary, MSA, FACHE, senior vice president, Northern Light Health and president, Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.