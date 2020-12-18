Meet McDonald’s man behind McRib and much more

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Have you ever thought about how the things you order off the menu at McDonald’s actually get on the menu?

It’s ok. We hadn’t really given it much thought either.

That is until TV5 spoke with the man, with Maine ties, behind some of the fast food favorites... including the McRib.

“Got to work with a lot of new products that we were playing around with trying, ideas and concepts,” said Gary Eckmann, who spent years working in McDonald’s corporate offices.

Now retired in Florida, the New England native jumped at the opportunity to buy some franchises in Maine in the 80s that his son now runs.

“Bangor is always one of our highest market share markets for McDonald’s on the East Coast,” he explained.

Along the way, Gary had his hands on developing many of the menu items people enjoy today.

“I was involved in the breakfast program when it first came together and helped lead the team to put together the menu, and you pretty much know it today and rolled it out nationally,” he said.

While McDonald’s worked to break into the fried chicken market, it never panned out, but that work did result in the McNugget.

“A huge success from McDonald’s, and a huge success for the entire industry,” said Eckmann. “There was no Chicken McNuggets out there until we got in it. We were first, and everybody saw this product, and now it’s everywhere. I feel pretty good about that when I go around and see all these different chicken nugget products that people are selling.”

Not every idea made the wall of fame.

“One thing that we tried was called the Hulu burger,” recalled Gary. “It was tried on the West Coast. We tried putting a pineapple on a burger. We thought we would try that, and that failed miserably.”

But the McRib made it.

“We built a sandwich, and this went on for almost two years,” he said. “The development of these things takes quite a bit of time.”

A chef hired by McDonad’s founder Ray Kroc perfected the sauce and the bread, and it was an instant hit, but in short bursts.

“We found out that the McRib can be very successful, but it’s a short term product,” said Eckmann. “When we had in the system here in the US, we had it in for a number of months because we thought maybe it could be a permanent menu item, but we found out it doesn’t work that way with this particular product. People love it, it’s iconic. It tastes fabulous, but it’s the taste of that product or sandwich that people try, and they’ll eat a couple of them, but it doesn’t sustain itself. It slowly drops off over a period of time with a number of units that you sell. People revert back to their favorite.”

In the meantime...

Enjoy it while it lasts...

