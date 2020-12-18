Man killed in armed confrontation with Lincoln County sheriff’s deputies

JEFFERSON, Maine (WMTW) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said a man was shot and killed Friday morning during a confrontation with deputies in Jefferson.

Deputies responded to a home on Rockland Road just before 12:30 a.m.

Officials said when they arrived, they witnessed an ongoing assault involving a man and a woman.

The sheriff’s department said that led to an armed confrontation inside the home just after 1 a.m.

No deputies were injured, officials said.

The Maine Attorney General’s Office, with the assistance of Maine State Police, is investigating the shooting.

That is standard anytime a member of Maine law enforcement is involved in a shooting.

The name of the man killed and the deputies involved have not been released pending notification of family members.

