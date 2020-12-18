Maine receives 40% less Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine than expected

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine will receive 40 percent fewer of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccines from the Federal Government next week than it had expected.

This news from the Maine CDC today.

The state had planned for 13,650 doses of the Pfizer vaccine in the second shipment from Operation Warp Speed.

The number will instead be 8,775.

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah says the reduction in doses means the state can’t activate part B of the first phase of the vaccination plan.

That involves a partnership with pharmacies to vaccinate people at certain facilities such as assisted living facilities.

Dr. Nirav Shah says, “We are hoping that the subsequent week we will be able to activate it. Although, I can’t promise that because we have not been given an estimate for that subsequent week. As a result of the reduction by Operation Warp Speed, we are delaying that start which means that for example some individuals and staff who live in assisted living and other long term care facilities may not start their vaccine clinic for another week.”

Governor Mills released a statement saying in part:

“The news that Maine and other states will now receive fewer doses of Pfizer vaccines next week, with no explanation, is frustrating and disrupts our distribution plans. I urge the federal government to be more transparent with any changes that affect the share of the vaccines that are distributed. People’s lives hang in the balance.”

Other states have also experienced similar delays.

