Maine Game Warden has certificate to be a law enforcement officer suspended

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - a Maine Game Warden accused of assaulting a woman at a Bangor Waterfront Concert has had his certificate to be a law enforcement officer suspended.

41-year-old Jeremy Judd of Mechanic Falls is currently serving the 120 day suspension.

According to a spokesperson from the Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, half of the suspension is unpaid leave of absence and the other half is paid by leave time that he had accrued.

In November Judd paid a $300 fine.

He had pleaded guilty in January to disorderly conduct.

In exchange, charges of assault and unlawful sexual touching were dropped.

Police reports say in July of last year, Judd and other off duty wardens were drinking before a concert.

A woman told police Judd was in a line with her when he grabbed her buttocks then put his hand underneath her shorts.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.