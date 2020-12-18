Advertisement

Maine CDC Director says vaccine process “accelerated,” not rushed

Maine CDC Director, Dr. Nirav Shah said Friday the process was quicker than normal but that doesn’t mean every safety precaution wasn’t taken.
Shah says the Pfizer vaccine and the Moderna vaccine - which is expected to be the second one...
Shah says the Pfizer vaccine and the Moderna vaccine - which is expected to be the second one on the market - have to go through the proper channels.(none)
By Courtney Cortright
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Since the rollout of the Pfizer vaccine - there are many questions.

Among them - are the vaccines being rushed?

Maine CDC Director, Dr. Nirav Shah said Friday the process was quicker than normal but that doesn’t mean every safety precaution wasn’t taken.

Shah said the Pfizer vaccine and the Moderna vaccine - which is expected to be the second one on the market - have to go through the proper channels.

That means the FDA gives the final approval, too.

Dr. Shah said, “The development of these vaccines, be it the Pfizer vaccine or the candidate for Moderna was undoubtedly accelerated but that should not be taken that the development was rushed. Both vaccine candidates went through the normal, rigorous, Phase 1, Phase 2, Phase 3 clinical trials processes. No corners were cut.”

Dr. Shah said the development was pushed to the top of the list because of the pressing public health need.

Billions of dollars were also contributed to funding the vaccine research.

Dr. Shah said he’ll get the vaccine when it’s his turn to receive it.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northern Light EMMC confirms outbreak at hospital
Serious crash injures one
Driver survives serious crash on I-95
Maine CDC data for Saturday, December 19
11 Mainers die as 402 new coronavirus cases are reported by Maine CDC
Maine COVID-19 data, updated Dec. 18
5 more Mainers die with COVID-19, Maine CDC reports 441 new cases
Man killed in armed confrontation with Lincoln County sheriff’s deputies

Latest News

Bangor Professional Firefighters teamed up with Nickerson O' Day to buy $2,000 worth of toys...
Bangor Professional Firefighters make annual donation to Toys for Tots
A Skowhegan man pleaded guilty Friday in federal court to a 41-count indictment charging a...
Skowhegan man pleads guilty to child exploitation crimes
The investigation continues. into what caused a crash in Ellsworth.
Police investigating Ellsworth crash
Senators Collins and King join bipartisan group calling for COVID-19 relief
Governor Mills reacts to FDA authorization of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine