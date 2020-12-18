Maine CDC Director says vaccine process “accelerated,” not rushed

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Since the rollout of the Pfizer vaccine - there are many questions.

Among them - are the vaccines being rushed?

Maine CDC Director, Dr. Nirav Shah said Friday the process was quicker than normal but that doesn’t mean every safety precaution wasn’t taken.

Shah said the Pfizer vaccine and the Moderna vaccine - which is expected to be the second one on the market - have to go through the proper channels.

That means the FDA gives the final approval, too.

Dr. Shah said, “The development of these vaccines, be it the Pfizer vaccine or the candidate for Moderna was undoubtedly accelerated but that should not be taken that the development was rushed. Both vaccine candidates went through the normal, rigorous, Phase 1, Phase 2, Phase 3 clinical trials processes. No corners were cut.”

Dr. Shah said the development was pushed to the top of the list because of the pressing public health need.

Billions of dollars were also contributed to funding the vaccine research.

Dr. Shah said he’ll get the vaccine when it’s his turn to receive it.

