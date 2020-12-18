Advertisement

Local musician hosting virtual ‘Christmas Spectacular’ for charity

Charity music event
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A local musician is raising money for a community recovery center with a “Christmas Spectacular”

Riff Johnson says he couldn’t do his annual “12 Gigs of Riffmas” event this year because of COVID.

He normally performs around the state to raise money then hands out presents to families in need.

This year, he’s bringing together musicians on Facebook Live to perform and raise money for Bangor Area Recovery Network.

”A great time to check in with some of my musician friends across the country and in Maine and get them on and play a couple songs and raise money for some great charities.”

Other musical guests include the following:

Joseph Myers

Sierra & Jeard

Ukuele Russ

April Cushman

Michael Reny

The event will take place at 7PM on December 21st.

You can indicate you’ll be attending at the Riff Johnson’s @ Home Christmas Spectacular event on Facebook.

