Local communities prep for Wreaths Across America ceremonies

UNITY, Maine (WABI) - Saturday is National Wreaths Across America Day.

A ceremony in honor of that day takes place in Arlington National Cemetery, but folks in Maine are remembering local veterans as well.

This is the 10th year the Belfast VFW will do the same at Grove Cemetery.

It is open to the public but will also be streamed on their Facebook page Saturday at 9:30 a.m.

“It’s said a soldier dies twice. Once when he passes and once when we forget his name,” said Jim Roberts of the Belfast VFW.

There’s only two wreath ceremonies that are open to the public this year in all of Waldo County, one is in Belfast and the other is in Unity

“Wreaths Across America is something I’ve always been interested in. It’s important to remember our local folks that don’t have the opportunity to make it to Arlington, to bring what happens at the bigger scale to the small town so everybody understands the cost of freedom is not free for anybody,” said Melanie Cole, a local organizer.

This ceremony takes place at 11 a.m. on Saturday where they will lay 11 wreaths on the graves of veterans.

“And where most cemeteries don’t have winter access, we go around the county and lay a wreath on each veterans memorial throughout the county as well,” said Cole.

Local veterans stop by to thank the efforts from folks like these in small communities like this one.

“There was a gentleman who came up to me after the ceremony and he and I talked and we shared a few tears together. He was a Vietnam veteran who drove over an hour and a half to come to this ceremony last year and he was glad he did because in his words, I made the difference in a cranky old Vietnam veteran who never felt like he was welcomed home,” said Cole.

