Advertisement

Local communities prep for Wreaths Across America ceremonies

National Wreaths Across America Day celebrates locally.
National Wreaths Across America Day celebrates locally.(Owen Kingsley)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNITY, Maine (WABI) - Saturday is National Wreaths Across America Day.

A ceremony in honor of that day takes place in Arlington National Cemetery, but folks in Maine are remembering local veterans as well.

This is the 10th year the Belfast VFW will do the same at Grove Cemetery.

It is open to the public but will also be streamed on their Facebook page Saturday at 9:30 a.m.

“It’s said a soldier dies twice. Once when he passes and once when we forget his name,” said Jim Roberts of the Belfast VFW.

There’s only two wreath ceremonies that are open to the public this year in all of Waldo County, one is in Belfast and the other is in Unity

“Wreaths Across America is something I’ve always been interested in. It’s important to remember our local folks that don’t have the opportunity to make it to Arlington, to bring what happens at the bigger scale to the small town so everybody understands the cost of freedom is not free for anybody,” said Melanie Cole, a local organizer.

This ceremony takes place at 11 a.m. on Saturday where they will lay 11 wreaths on the graves of veterans.

“And where most cemeteries don’t have winter access, we go around the county and lay a wreath on each veterans memorial throughout the county as well,” said Cole.

Local veterans stop by to thank the efforts from folks like these in small communities like this one.

“There was a gentleman who came up to me after the ceremony and he and I talked and we shared a few tears together. He was a Vietnam veteran who drove over an hour and a half to come to this ceremony last year and he was glad he did because in his words, I made the difference in a cranky old Vietnam veteran who never felt like he was welcomed home,” said Cole.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daily infection rates of coronavirus for Maine
619 new coronavirus cases in Maine, breaks last record set 24 hours earlier
Northern Light EMMC confirms outbreak at hospital
Two little boys found after wandering off into woods in Glenburn, police say
A Dover-Foxcroft firefighter is still recovering in a Bangor hospital nearly two weeks after a...
Dover-Foxcroft firefighter recovering in hospital following freak accident
Maine COVID-19 data, updated Dec. 18
5 more Mainers die with COVID-19, Maine CDC reports 441 new cases

Latest News

Gary Eckmann had a role in creating all-time favorites.
Meet McDonald’s man behind McRib and much more
Serious crash injures one
Driver survives serious crash on I-95
Fort Fairfield Teenager recovering after escaping burning home
Maine Game Warden has certificate to be a law enforcement officer suspended