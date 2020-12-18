In the time of COVID, the ‘struggling musician’ is no longer just a cliché

(WABI) - With limitations on indoor gatherings and early shutdown times for bars and restaurants, those who make their living playing music for live audiences have been left without a venue to support themselves and their families.

The New England Musicians Relief Fund, or NEMRF, was created this year as a nonprofit for local musicians during the pandemic’s shutdown of the music industry, and has given out $200,000 to help musicians make ends meet. They’re hoping to raise another $100,000 by the end of the year, but the demand is high according to Hazel Davis, a horn player and board member of NEMRF.

“The more musicians we can get through this shutdown, the quicker we can get back to the arts and the music that we love,” she said.

It’s a hard truth for musicians who rely on bars and restaurants that used to feature live entertainment. Rob Reid is professional musician who’s been playing live music at bars and restaurants as his main source of income for almost a decade.

“Live music isn’t cheap,” he said. “You know, they have to cut costs. And one of the easiest costs to cut is live entertainment.”

Getting government aid for the out-of-work musician is difficult. Every genre is affected, from the orchestra to the solo act.

“Most of the musicians are freelance artists,” said Lucas Richman, Conductor of the Bangor Symphony Orchestra. “They are independent contractors.”

Davis added, “Whoever’s looking at it is like, ‘well, who is your actual employer?’ And it’s like, ‘well, I’ve got fifteen over three states.’ There is no answer for that.”

Ryan Meier and Marion Early make up ‘Gentle Temper,’ a duo who won Folk Artist of the Year at the Boston Music Awards in 2019, and had been touring all over the northeast.

Now, that momentum has stalled.

“We fully embrace the scaredness of it a couple months ago,” Meier said. “Now we’re just trying to keep as calm as we can.”

But, Early asked, “On the other side of this, what are the opportunities going to be?”

The problem for musicians in the pandemic is two-fold. They’re not only missing out on a paycheck, they’re missing out on the things that made them choose music as a career in the first place.

“We elevate out of the mundane with music,” Richman said “And that’s something that we miss from our lives everyday.”

Reid Agrees.

“Music brings people together,” he said. “It evokes every single emotion that we have. It’s a great unifier of people, so it really is a beautiful thing. And to be at the center of it and to be able to entertain people is such a wonderful thing. I really look forward to getting back to doing it.”

Unfortunately, the guess on when that will be isn’t an optimistic one.

“It’s the first thing that people need after food, shelter, and water,” said Richman. “We need music for the soul, and the sad thing is, that’s going to be the last thing that comes back.”

If you’d like to donate or apply for aid from the New England Musicians Relief Fund, visit nemrf.org.

