Greater Bangor area residents deck the halls for Festival of Lights

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -With events canceled all over the state this year organizations have had to get creative.

The Bangor Rotary Club has found a way to hold a fun holiday event to replace its annual Festival of Lights Parade.

A holiday light tour is taking the place of Bangor’s canceled Festival of Lights parade.

President, Bangor Rotary Noon Club, Rebecca Kirk, said“We really challenged ourselves saying if we’re not gonna do the thing we love, we are going to replace it with something that we also love,”

Holidays lights are a tradition loved by many.

“Going around looking at lights and I did as a kid and I’ve always loved it,” Steve Tolman, Festival of Light’s participant said.

That’s exactly what the Festival of Lights is.

It starts with a map from Bangor Rotary Club’s website and from there you hop in your car and go and check out all kinds of displays.

“We are excited to just be able to get out and do something as a family,” Amanda Burke, Hampden resident, said.

Many families are feeling the same way this year.

“We just believe with the pandemic going on families have to be together more and we believe this is a good way,” Tolman said.

That’s why places all over the Greater Bangor are decking the halls like never before.

“I like spreading joy and everyone being happy and everyone liking our Christmas lights,” Jenson Tolman said.

At Darlings, their holiday light show took weeks to prepare.

Their display is set up for you to see and hear.

“It’s tuned right up to the music so everything light goes to the music. It’s quite a spectacle to see,” Bryan Lackee, with Darling’s Honda Nissan Volvo, said.

But wherever your adventure takes you, it’s the perfect way to prepare.

For Santa Clause to come to town.

“We are so excited about Santa in our house this year and this kind of thing puts everybody where they want to end the year on a good note,” Burke added.

Trophies will be awarded based on your votes for the most outstanding residental, non-profit, commercial, and municipal displays.

The highest votes out of all four categories gets best display and a $500 prize.

You can vote for your favorite until January 2nd.

