Fort Fairfield Teenager recovering after escaping burning home

By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Fort Fairfield, Maine (WABI) - A Fort Fairfield teenager’s condition is improving after he escaped through a second-story window this week as fire tore through his home.

Two adults and another boy got out of the house unharmed.

The Fort Fairfield Police Department says the teen is currently at Shriners Hospitals for Children in Boston.

He’s expected to make a full recovery.

“He had some burns to the trachea and to the top of the lungs. That is improving, and his breathing is improving, so it’s looking up really, really well for Parker.”

The family is grateful for the outpouring of support from the community.

Donations have topped 12-thousand dollars.

There have also been donations of items like clothing, toiletries, and furniture.

We’re told the go fund me link will remain active, and the Fort Fairfield Police Department will continue to accept donations for the Turcotte family.

