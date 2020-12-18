Fair & Cold Tonight, Partly Sunny & Seasonably Chilly Saturday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The combination of a storm near Newfoundland and high pressure stretching from Quebec southwest into the Ohio River Valley brought Maine a brisk northwest breeze today. The northwest wind continued to usher a rather cold airmass into the Northeast today as high temps across most of Maine held in the mid- teens across northwestern parts of the state and 20s elsewhere. The combination of a partly to mostly clear sky tonight, a diminishing wind and a snow cover will allow the temps to fall into the single numbers to mid-teens by daybreak tomorrow.

The high over Quebec will drift southeast and bring Maine a partly to mostly sunny sky tomorrow. The temps tomorrow, will range from the mid-20s north to the low 30s south, which is just about normal for the middle of December.

An approaching upper-level disturbance from the west along with a developing weak storm system off the Mid-Atlantic States will bring Maine increasing clouds Sunday. The combination of the energy aloft and the small storm to our south working north into the Gulf of Maine will likely bring a period of light mixed precipitation to our region beginning later Sunday afternoon or evening, with the light wintry mix continuing through much of Sunday night. At this time, it appears the bulk of the precipitation near the coast will fall as light rain or mixed rain and a bit of wet snow. In the Bangor Region the precipitation will likely fall as a mix of snow and some rain, with northern and western parts of the state seeing the precipitation fall primarily as snow. In areas that stay mainly snow a few inches of snow may accumulate later Sunday afternoon and night. Stronger upper-level energy diving off the Southeast Coastline will cause another storm to develop off the East Coast later Monday, but at this time it appears the storm will likely remain just a bit too far offshore to have a major impact on the weather across Maine Monday night and Tuesday, but stay tuned to the latest from the WABI First Alert Forecast Center in case the storm moves closer to the New England Coastline.

Tonight: Partly to mostly clear, with a northwest breeze diminishing to under 10 mph and low temps in the mid-single numbers to mid-teens.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny and seasonable, with a west to southwest wind between 5 and 10 mph and high temps in the mid-20s to lower 30s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, light snow and mixed precipitation possible later in the day, with a southeast breeze under 10 mph and highs in the and 30s to near 40.

Monday: Variably cloudy, with highs in the mid-30s to lower 40s.

Tuesday: Variably cloudy, snow showers possible and high temps in the 30s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with high temps in the upper 20s to mid-30s.

