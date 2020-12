BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -One man was injured today in a crash on I-95 Southbound in Orono.

State Police say a 27-year-old man from Orono told them he lost control of his car.

The car left the road and struck a tree before coming to rest.

The driver suffered apparent head injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

