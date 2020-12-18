Advertisement

Doctors: Pandemic baby boom is coming in 2021

Hospitals are going to be very busy
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) – Many doctors are preparing for a baby boom due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

One practice in Buffalo, New York, is seeing a lot more pregnant patients lately.

In the coming months, they’re predicting local hospitals will be very busy.

In a typical month, Audubon Women’s Medical Associates delivers about 50 babies.

Beginning in 2021, they’re expecting to welcome 80 babies each month.

“Starting the first of the year, all the way through June, I think we’re going to have a really big increase in deliveries,” said Dr. Maria Corigliano with the practice. “The hospital is going to be quite busy.”

More deliveries mean more hospital beds will be needed, but with hospitals filling up with COVID patients, that’s a real concern.

The good news is doctors say the virus doesn’t affect fetuses, but it can cause pre-term labor.

And, if a patient delivers early, they may have to stay in the hospital longer.

The COVID-19 vaccine hasn’t been studied yet in pregnant women.

