Cumberland County moved back to yellow in updated DOE designations

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Education has changed is color coded system on school safety during the pandemic moving Cumberland County back to a yellow designation.

Cumberland County experienced an increase in both the new coronavirus case rate per 10,000 people and positivity rate.

York, Androscoggin, and Oxford remain yellow suggesting an elevated risk of COVID-19 spread and schools should consider hybrid learning.

All other counties remain green indicating in-person instruction is safe.

The next update will be Thursday, December 31st.

