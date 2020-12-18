Advertisement

Cruise industry expects delay to 2021 season in Maine

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 9:12 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - The cruise ship industry in Maine is preparing for a delay to the state’s 2021 season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. cruise ship business was placed under a “no sail order” from the director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in March.

A framework for resumption of operations replaced that order in October.

CruiseMaine, which is part of the Maine Office of Tourism, met earlier this week to get ready for the coming season.

CruiseMaine executive director Sarah Flink says the organization’s goals include helping ports in the state with regulatory compliance amid the pandemic.

