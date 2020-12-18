Central High School students donate toys to kids in need this holiday season

CORINTH, Maine (WABI) - Dozens of families in need this holiday season will have a gift under their tree thanks to the kindness of students and staff at Central High School in Corinth.

The school sponsored 70 kids in the Christmas is for Kids program, sponsored by Penquis.

The school has been giving to the program for more than 20 years.

Usually, the school holds an assembly, but that was not possible this year due to COVID-19.

Instead, Mike Dow from Blueberry Broadcasting and Renae Muscatell from Penquis visited the school and thanked students for their donations through the PA system.

“These are going to be memories that these kids will have as part of their holiday tradition for a long time to come. I think keeping tradition right now is so important, so hats off to the school for still finding a way to make this tradition happen for these students,” said Renae Muscatell, Community Relations Manager at Penquis.

Friday is the last day to donate to the Christmas is for Kids program.

Donations will be going out to families starting Monday.

