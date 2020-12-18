Barron hopeful players are rewarded with games this weekend, scheduled to face Hartford

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - UMaine men’s basketball are to open their season again on Saturday, this time at Hartford. They had to go through a quarantine already after being set to start the season last month. A positive COVID-19 test shut everything down before their original opener.

“It changed in a big way. It wasn’t just OK we don’t get to play this game but will play the next one. We didn’t practice for 2 1/2 weeks. The last one before we were scheduled to play Virginia. Then our next practice was after on December 10,” says UMaine head coach Richard Barron, “That’s tough and so the fact that they’re all still here and ready to go is a testament to their toughness, and their work ethic, and their commitment to Maine and being here. I just hope that we can eventually reward them for that. Pay them back because they’ve been really loyal soldiers the whole time.”

