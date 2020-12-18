Advertisement

Authorities say Tennessee girl killed after being returned to parents

Sapora D. Walton, 20, and Jeremiah T. Crater, 22, were arrested Wednesday and were being held...
Sapora D. Walton, 20, and Jeremiah T. Crater, 22, were arrested Wednesday and were being held in the Washington County Detention Center.(Washington County Detention Center)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 11:31 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — The parents of a 19-month-old Tennessee girl have been charged with murder and aggravated child abuse after a medical examiner determined the toddler had been killed, authorities said.

Samiah Crater died in February, four months after being returned to the custody of her parents, Johnson City Police investigator Joe Jaynes wrote in arrest affidavits, according to the Johnson City Press.

The girl weighed only 12 pounds (5 kilograms) when she died, court documents said.

Sapora D. Walton, 20, and Jeremiah T. Crater, 22, were arrested Wednesday and were being held in the Washington County Detention Center. It wasn’t immediately clear whether they have attorneys who could comment on their behalf.

Autopsy findings received this month by police and prosecutors determined the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head and neck and the manner of death was homicide, the newspaper reported.

The Department of Children’s Services had custody of the girl between August 2018 and October 2019, police affidavits said. When she returned to her parents, “records show (she) was in good health,” Jaynes wrote.

Authorities responded to the couple’s residence on Feb. 21 after a report that the girl was unresponsive, and she was pronounced dead at the scene, Johnson City Police Capt. Kevin Peters said in a statement.

He said police noted her condition at the time.

“She appeared emaciated. Her ribs and spine were clearly visible and her cheeks were sunken in,” police affidavits said. “Additionally, there were marks indicative of trauma at different points on and around her head.”

Police said the parents couldn’t explain the child’s injuries and told officers they weren’t aware of any health problems.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daily infection rates of coronavirus for Maine
619 new coronavirus cases in Maine, breaks last record set 24 hours earlier
Northern Light EMMC confirms outbreak at hospital
Two little boys found after wandering off into woods in Glenburn, police say
A Dover-Foxcroft firefighter is still recovering in a Bangor hospital nearly two weeks after a...
Dover-Foxcroft firefighter recovering in hospital following freak accident
Maine COVID-19 data, updated Dec. 18
5 more Mainers die with COVID-19, Maine CDC reports 441 new cases

Latest News

Reese Hamsmith died after swallowing a battery from a remote.
Lubbock child dies after swallowing battery
Gary Eckmann had a role in creating all-time favorites.
Meet McDonald’s man behind McRib and much more
Doctors are preparing for a baby boom at the start of the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Doctors expecting pandemic baby boom
Second COVID vaccine recommended for emergency use
US awaits word on 2nd vaccine as COVID-19 outbreak worsens
Serious crash injures one
Driver survives serious crash on I-95