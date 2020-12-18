Advertisement

Augusta Police investigating early morning Circle K robbery

If you have any information, call 626-2370 extension 3418.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Augusta Police are investigating an early morning robbery at the Circle K on Eastern Avenue.

According to police, a caller said a man entered the store around 3:30am and demanded money and merchandise.

The suspect was gone when police arrived.

Police are asking for the public’s help.

If you have any information, call 626-2370 extension 3418.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daily infection rates of coronavirus for Maine
619 new coronavirus cases in Maine, breaks last record set 24 hours earlier
Northern Light EMMC confirms outbreak at hospital
Two little boys found after wandering off into woods in Glenburn, police say
A Dover-Foxcroft firefighter is still recovering in a Bangor hospital nearly two weeks after a...
Dover-Foxcroft firefighter recovering in hospital following freak accident
Maine COVID-19 data, updated Dec. 18
5 more Mainers die with COVID-19, Maine CDC reports 441 new cases

Latest News

Gary Eckmann had a role in creating all-time favorites.
Meet McDonald’s man behind McRib and much more
Serious crash injures one
Driver survives serious crash on I-95
Fort Fairfield Teenager recovering after escaping burning home
Maine Game Warden has certificate to be a law enforcement officer suspended
National Wreaths Across America Day celebrates locally.
Local communities prep for Wreaths Across America ceremonies