Augusta Police investigating early morning Circle K robbery

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Augusta Police are investigating an early morning robbery at the Circle K on Eastern Avenue.

According to police, a caller said a man entered the store around 3:30am and demanded money and merchandise.

The suspect was gone when police arrived.

Police are asking for the public’s help.

If you have any information, call 626-2370 extension 3418.

