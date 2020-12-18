Augusta Police investigating early morning Circle K robbery
If you have any information, call 626-2370 extension 3418.
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Augusta Police are investigating an early morning robbery at the Circle K on Eastern Avenue.
According to police, a caller said a man entered the store around 3:30am and demanded money and merchandise.
The suspect was gone when police arrived.
Police are asking for the public’s help.
