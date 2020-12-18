Antoms out, Fleming injured and Barron addresses star Prijovic leaving the program

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - UMaine men’s basketball will have many new faces when it opens against Hartford Saturday. Coach Richard Barron announced today Miks Antoms is done for the year with a shoulder injury. He also said Bangor high graduate Matt Fleming is also out for the start of the year. He is injured for the near future with an undisclosed ailment. Barron also touched on losing Ned Prijovic who left the program to turn pro.

“It was a tough blow. We certainly weren’t expecting it. That was the decision that he made thinking that it was in his best interest,” says Barron, “It’s a tough blow now just as a point of comparison other teams, he was our best player. There are other teams will have a senior as their best player who not only get them for this year but then will get them back for another year. For us we don’t get either of those two years from our best player.

