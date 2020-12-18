Advertisement

Antoms out, Fleming injured and Barron addresses star Prijovic leaving the program

UMaine to open at Hartford Saturday
Antoms out, Fleming injured and Barron addresses star Prijovic leaving the program
Antoms out, Fleming injured and Barron addresses star Prijovic leaving the program
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 11:56 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - UMaine men’s basketball will have many new faces when it opens against Hartford Saturday. Coach Richard Barron announced today Miks Antoms is done for the year with a shoulder injury. He also said Bangor high graduate Matt Fleming is also out for the start of the year. He is injured for the near future with an undisclosed ailment. Barron also touched on losing Ned Prijovic who left the program to turn pro.

“It was a tough blow. We certainly weren’t expecting it. That was the decision that he made thinking that it was in his best interest,” says Barron, “It’s a tough blow now just as a point of comparison other teams, he was our best player. There are other teams will have a senior as their best player who not only get them for this year but then will get them back for another year. For us we don’t get either of those two years from our best player.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daily infection rates of coronavirus for Maine
619 new coronavirus cases in Maine, breaks last record set 24 hours earlier
Northern Light EMMC confirms outbreak at hospital
Two little boys found after wandering off into woods in Glenburn, police say
A Dover-Foxcroft firefighter is still recovering in a Bangor hospital nearly two weeks after a...
Dover-Foxcroft firefighter recovering in hospital following freak accident
Maine COVID-19 data, updated Dec. 18
5 more Mainers die with COVID-19, Maine CDC reports 441 new cases

Latest News

Barron hopeful players are rewarded with games this weekend, scheduled to face Hartford
Barron hopeful players are rewarded with games this weekend, scheduled to face Hartford
Former UMaine coach McCallie has new book on her battle with mental illness
Former UMaine coach McCallie has new book on her battle with mental illness
Husson announces plan for winter sports return to play next month
Husson set to restart winter sports next month, games in February
UMaine Men’s Ice Hockey players in quarantine, weekend series at UMass Lowell cancelled
UMaine men’s hockey has positive test, players are in quarantine, weekend series at UMass Lowell cancelled