Advertisement

5 more Mainers die with COVID-19, Maine CDC reports 441 new cases

Friday’s new case count is third-highest in Maine since the pandemic began
Maine COVID-19 data, updated Dec. 18
Maine COVID-19 data, updated Dec. 18(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 9:17 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC reported 441 new cases of COVID-19 in the state Friday.

Five more Mainers died with the coronavirus -- from Kennebec County and one from York County. That brings total deaths in the state to 281.

Friday’s new case count is a sharp drop from the past two days, when Maine averaged 582 cases per day. However, before this week, 441 new cases would’ve set the single day record.

Of the 18,337 overall COVID-19 cases in Maine since the pandemic began, 15,942 are confirmed. The rest are considered probable cases.

Recoveries now total 10,744.

Here are the new cases reported Friday, by county:

COVID-19 in Maine 12-18-20
COVID-19 in Maine 12-18-20(WABI)

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daily infection rates of coronavirus for Maine
619 new coronavirus cases in Maine, breaks last record set 24 hours earlier
Northern Light EMMC confirms outbreak at hospital
Two little boys found after wandering off into woods in Glenburn, police say
A Dover-Foxcroft firefighter is still recovering in a Bangor hospital nearly two weeks after a...
Dover-Foxcroft firefighter recovering in hospital following freak accident

Latest News

Gary Eckmann had a role in creating all-time favorites.
Meet McDonald’s man behind McRib and much more
Serious crash injures one
Driver survives serious crash on I-95
Fort Fairfield Teenager recovering after escaping burning home
Maine Game Warden has certificate to be a law enforcement officer suspended
National Wreaths Across America Day celebrates locally.
Local communities prep for Wreaths Across America ceremonies