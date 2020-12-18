5 more Mainers die with COVID-19, Maine CDC reports 441 new cases

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC reported 441 new cases of COVID-19 in the state Friday.

Five more Mainers died with the coronavirus -- from Kennebec County and one from York County. That brings total deaths in the state to 281.

Friday’s new case count is a sharp drop from the past two days, when Maine averaged 582 cases per day. However, before this week, 441 new cases would’ve set the single day record.

Of the 18,337 overall COVID-19 cases in Maine since the pandemic began, 15,942 are confirmed. The rest are considered probable cases.

Recoveries now total 10,744.

Here are the new cases reported Friday, by county:

COVID-19 in Maine 12-18-20 (WABI)

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.