Waterville makes the best of Thursday snow storm

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The snow came down pretty quickly Thursday but folks in Waterville were prepared and made the best of it.

“We live in Maine so we should be used it to it. This is just a little storm to ya know, it’ll make things look pretty at least. It’s much easier than the first storm, the first storm was heavy and wet and this is very light, for pedestrians and motorists the concern would be the blowing,” said Waterville Public Works Director Matt Skehan.

“I wish I was in Florida right now,” said Waterville resident Kaylee Anderson.

Kaylee Anderson braved the weather for her two dogs Cooper and Philo.

“When you’re a dog mom you don’t get a vacation, you don’t get a snow day so bundle up and go out. As long as he has his sweater on he’s good,” Anderson said.

Folks at the Quarry Road Trails have been waiting for a day like today.

They’ve been making snow all week and are happy with the extra boost.

“We’ve found that we can’t rely on natural snow so that’s why we make it. We’ve got a race coming up this weekend that we’re trying to open up more terrain for,” said Quarry Road Trails Program Director Justin Fereshetian.

“More snow the better as far as I’m concerned,” said Gorham Ski and Bike Manger Paul Denis.

Waterville’s newest ski shop won’t be doing rentals this year but they hope to get more people out on the slopes.

“For me it just feels you’re just floating along, it’s really cool, that’s what it feels like when you’re skiing on dry snow like we’re having right now,” Denis said.

Public Works director Matt Skehan says his crews are prepared for clean up.

He asks that everyone be patient as they get around the city.

“These snow storms aren’t easy on anyone, but we’re always doing our best,” said Skehan.

There will be a parking ban in downtown Waterville starting at midnight on Friday and ending at 6 AM.

