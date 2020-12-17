UMaine men’s hockey has positive test, players are in quarantine, weekend series at UMass Lowell cancelled

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Daily testing and symptom tracking have identified a positive case of COVID-19 through antigen testing in the UMaine men’s ice hockey program. Student-athletes are in quarantine as a result and team activities have been paused. The coaches and staff have since been cleared through contact tracing.

The men’s ice hockey games previously scheduled this weekend at UMass Lowell will not be played. UMaine athletics is working with the university’s Emergency Operations Center on contact tracing and additional testing, and to support student-athletes and staff.

UMaine President Joan Ferrini-Mundy said in the release, “The testing and contact tracing strategies in support of our division I athletics program are working and the university is already taking steps to limit the spread of infection.”

UMaine Director of Athletics Ken Ralph had a similar response recently in regards to their daily testing.

“Through our aggressive testing of athletes since we’ve entered the competition section of our season we also knew we had a chance to pick up additional positives,” says Ralph, “That’s exactly what happened. We wanted to catch this if this was in the system. And we did. It allowed us to shut it down and that’s the way to keep the community as safe as possible. The athletes have done a great job but we have to recognize that certain elements of being an athlete expose you to a greater degree of risk. This is just an element of managing that risk.”

“What we’ve learned in the midst of this pandemic is nothing is ensured,” says UMaine head hockey coach Red Gendron, “Every day new information comes out, new situations. Simply a factor of the times, or a result of the COVID-19 factor, that we all live through right now.”

The women’s ice hockey team will proceed with its plans to compete in Providence on Friday, Dec. 18 and Saturday, Dec. 19. The men’s and women’s basketball games are still on as well.

