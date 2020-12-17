Snow Winding Down This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure will pass south well south of Maine this afternoon continuing to bring snow to parts of the state through the afternoon hours. Strong high pressure to our north will keep the heavier snow focused over areas closer to the coast and across southern Maine and keep northern areas dry today. Snow is likely for areas from Bangor southward with the steadiest/heaviest snow falling over southern and coastal areas. Areas north of Bangor will have a chance to see some very light snow or snow showers as far north as Greenville and Millinocket with little to no accumulation expected. Areas north of Greenville and Millinocket will see a cloudy and dry day. The air mass over our area will be plenty cold enough for precipitation to fall as all snow today so there are no worries about icing or rain. The other bit of good news is that this will be a light, fluffy snow so clean up should be pretty easy overall. Snow will continue this afternoon, winding down from west to east later this afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be in the teens to low 20s from north south across the state this afternoon. Snowfall accumulations by this evening will range from 1″-4″ from Bangor through Interior Downeast locales then back through Newport, Skowhegan and Waterville; 4″-8″ is expected for coastal Downeast locales through Augusta. Areas from the Midcoast to Lewiston/Auburn will see heavier snowfall totals of 6″-12″ with higher amounts likely over Interior Cumberland, Interior York, and Southern Oxford Counties. Lingering snowfall will move out this evening. Skies will clear out as we progress through the night tonight. Overnight lows will drop to the single numbers and teens from north to south across the state.

Quiet weather will be with us for the end of the week as high pressure builds into the area. Friday will feature partly to mostly sunny skies and slightly warmer temperatures with highs in the 20s. Saturday looks good with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the mid-20s to low 30s. A disturbance moving into the area Sunday will bring us more clouds and the chance for some snow or mixed rain/snow showers. Highs on Sunday will be in the 30s to near 40°.

Rest of Today: Mostly cloudy. Snow likely mainly Bangor south, with the steadiest falling over southern and coastal areas. Highs between 14°-23°. North wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Snow ending early then clearing skies. Lows between 4°-18°, coldest north. North wind 5-15 MPH.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs between 19°-29°. North wind 5-15 MPH.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid-20s to low 30s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered snow or mixed rain/snow showers possible. Highs in the 30s to near 40°.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-30s to low 40s.

