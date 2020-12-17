Advertisement

Maine reaches 1,000 COVID-19 vaccinations

(Walt Unks/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 11:08 AM EST
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Dr. Nirav Shah with the Maine CDC announced that Thursday morning that Maine has vaccinated its first 1,000 people.

In a tweet Dr. Shah wrote “As of this morning, 989 Maine people had received their first dose of #COVID19 #vaccine. By the time you read this, that number will likely be over 1000. We are off to a good start.”

We will continue to update those numbers as information becomes available.

