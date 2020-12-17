Maine reaches 1,000 COVID-19 vaccinations

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Dr. Nirav Shah with the Maine CDC announced that Thursday morning that Maine has vaccinated its first 1,000 people.

As of this morning, 989 Maine people had received their first dose of #COVID19 #vaccine. By the time you read this, that number will likely be over 1000. We are off to a good start.



But this news comes on a day with 590 new cases and 9 additional deaths. — Nirav D. Shah (@nirav_mainecdc) December 17, 2020

