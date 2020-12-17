Advertisement

Maine continues coronavirus vaccination efforts

More than 1,000 people given first dose so far.
Maine vaccination efforts press on
Maine vaccination efforts press on
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 4:32 PM EST
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - We are now a few days into Phase 1A of Maine’s vaccination plan.

The head of the Maine CDC, Dr. Nirav Shah, says as of Thursday night, over one thousand people have been vaccinated in the state.

The Pfizer vaccine that requires extreme cold storage is what is currently available.

Planning by the Maine CDC and hospitals in the state led to the purchase of freezers that can store the doses.

Workers at locations with those freezers have been the first to be vaccinated.

“It can actually live outside of that ultra cold environment for a number of days, but for maximum efficacy, maximum preservation of doses, the best way to preserve it, to store it, is to keep it in the ultra cold environment and that is because that is the environment in which it remains the most stable and has the least likelihood of degrading,” explained Shah.

In the days ahead, dry ice will be used to transport doses of the vaccine to locations without the freezers.

The Moderna vaccine, which is expected to receive emergency federal approval soon, does not require the extreme cold storage.

