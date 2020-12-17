Advertisement

Friday is ‘City Wide Ugly Christmas Sweater Day’ in Ellsworth

Workers at Pats Pizza in Ellsworth show off their ugly Christmas sweaters last year.
Workers at Pats Pizza in Ellsworth show off their ugly Christmas sweaters last year.(Ellsworth Area Chamber)
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - In an effort to be the most spirited city in Maine, the Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce is again sponsoring the ‘City-Wide Ugly Christmas Sweater Day.’

The chamber is asking businesses, schools, and all Ellsworth organizations to wear their ugliest Christmas sweaters Friday .Send your photos to the chamber so they can post them on their Facebook page.

The chamber says this has become a calendar event in Ellsworth.

“It’s been fun,” said Ellsworth Area Chamber Executive Director Gretchen Wilson. “You walk into a store, and everybody’s got their ugly sweaters on all over Ellsworth. So, it really does make for a nice community, easy spirited thing to do.”

While they acknowledge it’s unofficial, the chamber says there’s no doubt Ellsworth is the state’s most spirited city.

You can send your ugly Christmas sweater photos to ellsworthchamber.org.

