Dover-Foxcroft firefighter recovering in hospital following freak accident

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - A Dover-Foxcroft firefighter is still recovering in a Bangor hospital nearly two weeks after a tree fell on him.

TV5 spoke with Benjamin Fagan from his hospital room as he recalled what happened.

“I’m not really grateful that this happened to me, but I’m grateful that I was prepared for it,” said Fagan.

It’s been a long week and a half for Fagan and his family.

Ben has been in the hospital since December 5th.

That day, he was out helping with storm clean up by clearing fallen trees.

“In the process of cutting the tree up, another tree nearby came down and struck me. I felt things break, and I felt my whole body take a new shape. The next thing I know, I am on the ground, and I’m shouting commands, primarily call 911. Just send Fire and EMS.”

His fiancée, Kathleen, and his sons were sitting in his truck nearby when it happened.

Kathleen, a Physician Assistant, sprang into action.

“I kind of listened and did an assessment, and I knew very quickly that he had some significant trauma,” explained Kathleen.

“I remember looking her in the eyes and saying, ‘I’m dying.’ I knew at that point the only thing I had control over was my attitude in the situation, so I just decided to pump out as much positivity as I could,” said Fagan.

The 38-year-old, who has been with the department since 1999, spent two days in intensive care.

He suffered three broken ribs, leg fractures, and a broken pelvis, leaving him wheelchair bound, for now.

Ben knows he has a long road to recovery, but he’s looking forward to getting back to doing what he loves.

That includes his job as an assistant coach with the Foxcroft Academy boy’s soccer team.

“Those boys are going to expect me on the field with a good attitude, fully functional come end of July, so there’s a lot of reasons to follow orders and do this correct,” Fagan explained.

“I want to walk again one day and I’m not going to jeopardize that. My shoe collection is too amazing to be left idle forever.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist Ben and his family.

More than $12,000 has been raised, so far.

He says the outpouring of support from the community including hundreds of comments and messages sent his way have not gone unnoticed.

“Every single one of those messages did something to help me along,” said Fagan.

Fagan is waiting to be given the green light from his doctors on when he can be discharged.

