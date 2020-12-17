Partly to Mostly Cloudy & Cold Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure will continue to pull away from the area today. Our weather will be better both today and Saturday as high pressure over Quebec slides in our direction. Lingering low level moisture will result in some lingering cloudiness today especially over the eastern half of the state with brighter conditions elsewhere. The temps today will run several degrees below normal as highs range from the upper teens north to the mid-20s south, with a northwest breeze between 5 and 15 mph making it feel colder. Saturday looks a bit brighter with a mix of sun and clouds expected. Highs on Saturday will range from the mid-20s north to the low 30s south, which is just about normal for the middle of December.

An approaching upper-level disturbance along with a developing weak storm system may bring some light snow and mixed precipitation to Maine later Sunday, otherwise the day will be mainly cloudy, with milder than normal temps. A storm will likely develop off the Mid-Atlantic Coastline Monday, but at this time it appears the storm will likely remain just a bit too far offshore to have a major impact on the weather across Maine, but stay tuned to the latest from the WABI First Alert Forecast Center in case the storm develops and moves closer to the New England Coastline.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy, with a north breeze between 5 and 15 mph and high temps in the upper teens north to mid-20s south.

Saturday: Partly sunny and seasonable, with a west to southwest wind between 5 and 10 mph and high temps in the mid-20s to lower 30s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with mixed rain/snow showers possible during the aftenroon. Highs in the and 30s to near 40.

Monday: Variably cloudy, with highs in the mid-30s to lower 40s.

Tuesday: Variably cloudy, snow and rain showers possible and high temps in the 30s.

