Annual Natural Resources Council of Maine Polar Dip & Dash goes virtual

Starting December 27th, participants are encouraged to run into a body of chilly water of their choice.(Natural Resources Council of Maine)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - For more than a decade, groups of hardy Mainers have been braving icy, cold water to support climate change.

It’s all part of the annual Polar Dip and Dash event sponsored by the Natural Resources Council of Maine.

Due to coronavirus concerns, the event is going virtual.

Starting December 27th, participants are encouraged to run into a body of chilly water of their choice.

You can go solo or assemble a team, as long as your socially distant, of course!

All you have to do is visit their website, pick a date between the 27th and January 3rd, sign-up, or make a donation to support Natural Resources Council of Maine’s climate action advocacy.

Run, Walk, & Make a Splash!

Need another reason to register for this year’s virtual Polar Bear Dip & Dash? NRCM's Beth Comeau & Abben Maguire didn't! Register or donate at https://nrcm.salsalabs.org/dipdash & help us fight against climate change!

Posted by Natural Resources Council of Maine on Monday, December 14, 2020

“We had people there cheering us on and taking video and photos. So, there’s an absolutely an opportunity, you’re outside. We were masked when we were close together and we took our masks off before we went into the water, I advise that. It’s five minutes of time, but it makes a lasting impact,” said Beth Comeau, Communications Manager for NRCM.

The registration fee to dip, dash, or both, is $50.

Participants also have the chance to win fun prizes in a range of contests from most creative run to best costume or themed outfit.

