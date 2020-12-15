Two Maine hospitals hit record number of COVID-19 patients post-Thanksgiving

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - A data set released by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Monday shows the week after Thanksgiving, Maine hospitals saw a relatively consistent number of COVID-19 patients compared to the month of November, which represented a dramatic increase in comparison to the rest of 2020.

For weeks before the Thanksgiving holiday, health officials warned large family gatherings could accelerate the already surging number of cases.

The two highest weekly totals of confirmed adult COVID-19 hospitalizations were both set during the week of Dec. 4.

At Maine Medical Center in Portland, 277 adults were hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19.

One hundred seventy-nine adult patients were hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford

Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor saw 125 adults hospitalized.

Maine General Medical Center in Augusta had 122 adult patients during the same period.

Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston saw 80 adult patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19.

When it comes to Intensive Care Unit hospitalizations during the week of Dec. 4, Maine Medical Center saw 98 adult patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19, the highest weekly total for any facility in Maine this year.

