Advertisement

Thomas College to expand scholarship opportunities for students

Thomas College expanding scholarship opportunities for students
Thomas College expanding scholarship opportunities for students
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 10:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Thomas College is expanding scholarship opportunities for its students and Maine’s future leaders.

This comes as part of the $13.5 million gift from the Harold Alfond Foundation in October.

It will allow for the Jobs for Maine’s Graduates College Success program to continue with Thomas College.

The program helps Maine middle and high schoolers reach a post-secondary education and successful career pathways.

This fall, Thomas College saw their highest enrollment of high school graduates in the program.

JMG President Craig Larrabee says very few private scholarships support students for a full four years, but Thomas College is able to make this happen.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Dec. 14
Maine breaks record with 427 new cases; 2 deaths reported
Adam Hitchcock, 24, of Bangor
Ellsworth teacher accused of sexual misconduct makes first court appearance
Police say this 2-year-old boy was abandoned at a Goodwill drop-off site Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
Suspect in custody, toddler identified after being abandoned with change of clothes, note at Miss. Goodwill
Dr. Shah talked about COVID-19 outbreaks during Monday’s CDC briefing.
Maine CDC investigating more COVID-19 outbreaks
NLH Vaccine delivery
Northern Light Health receives first coronavirus vaccine deliveries

Latest News

Schoolhouse apartments in Bangor
Community Housing of Maine to build affordable housing in Bangor
Hampden sixth grader basis science project off COVID-19 symptoms
Hampden sixth graders turn COVID-19 experience into science experiment
In Maine, four electors will convene at the state house in Augusta, next Monday, Dec. 14, at...
Special election set to fill Senate District 14 seat
Two members of a local organization talk about climate change.
Bangor councilors look at climate proposal