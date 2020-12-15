Thomas College to expand scholarship opportunities for students

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Thomas College is expanding scholarship opportunities for its students and Maine’s future leaders.

This comes as part of the $13.5 million gift from the Harold Alfond Foundation in October.

It will allow for the Jobs for Maine’s Graduates College Success program to continue with Thomas College.

The program helps Maine middle and high schoolers reach a post-secondary education and successful career pathways.

This fall, Thomas College saw their highest enrollment of high school graduates in the program.

JMG President Craig Larrabee says very few private scholarships support students for a full four years, but Thomas College is able to make this happen.

