The Salvation Army to hold its seventh annual Kettle Blitz Day

The one-day competition takes place Thursday all throughout New England.
Salvation Army Red Kettle
Salvation Army Red Kettle(NBC29)
By Connor Clement
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NEW ENGLAND, Maine (WABI) -

The Salvation Army will hold its annual Kettle Blitz Day Thursday.

The one-day competition is all throughout New England with the goal of increasing donations at their famous red kettles.

The Northern New England Division is 48% behind their goal compared to last year.

Due to the pandemic, locations for bell ringers and their kettles have been cut in half.

The Salvation Army is hoping for an outpouring of support on Thursday at the spots that are left.

They’re also offering new options to donate.

You can do so by texting KETTLE to 91999 or by visiting their Rescue Christmas website.

