Special election set to fill Senate District 14 seat

By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 10:06 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Some Mainers will soon be heading back to the polls.

Governor Janet Mills and Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap announced today there will be a special election for the Maine Senate District 14.

That district includes the municipalities of Chelsea, Farmingdale, Gardiner, Hallowell, Manchester, Monmouth, Pittston, Randolph, Readfield, West Gardiner, and Winthrop.

The special election is scheduled for Tuesday, March 9th, 2021.

The seat was previously held by Senator Shenna Bellows, who was recently elected as Secretary of State, leaving her Senate Seat open at the end of her term.

Maine’s political parties will now caucus to choose candidates for the seat.

Non-party candidates can get on the ballot by circulating petitions and getting signatures from registered District 14 voters.

