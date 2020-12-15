Advertisement

Maine Chamber of Commerce hosts webinar on future of rural broadband

Expanding access to broadband
Expanding access to broadband
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 4:26 PM EST
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine State Chamber of Commerce held a webinar today about the future of high-speed internet access.

Government, civic, and industry leaders discussed the challenges and potential solutions to rural internet access in Maine.

The meeting highlighted the importance of internet access for education, the economy, and social services.

In July, Maine voters approved a bond issue for 15 million in funding for rural broadband infrastructure.

Those funds aren’t sufficient to provide access to all, but will help connect thousands of Mainers.

Nick Batista, Senior Policy Officer of the Island Institute and Chair of Connect Maine Authority hopes that investment in internet infrastructure will continue.

“Maybe make something that is a marginal investment a little bit more viable. These projects do return some revenue and so it’s not like building a road. It’s building a revenue generating asset. So a little bit of state money can go a long way.”

You can test the speed of your own internet connection on with the Maine Broadband Coalition.

Data collected by the site can assist in decisions about infrastructure rollout.

