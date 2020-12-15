Maine CDC reports 417 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths
It is the third-highest single-day case count in Maine since the pandemic started
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC reported another 417 new cases of coronavirus Tuesday as daily infections remain high.
Another six Mainers have died with COVID-19. The latest deaths come from the following counties: two from Androscoggin, two from Cumberland, one from Hancock and another from York.
That brings total deaths in the state to 265.
Overall, 16,760 Mainers have contracted COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. Of those, 5,881 cases remain active.
Recoveries are up 66 to 10,614.
All of Maine’s 16 counties reported increases Tuesday.
Cumberland and York counties make up nearly two-thirds of the new cases.
Penobscot County is reporting 34 new cases.
Androscoggin County has 26 new cases.
Aroostook County has 10 new cases; Washington County has seven.
