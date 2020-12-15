Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 417 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

It is the third-highest single-day case count in Maine since the pandemic started
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Dec. 15
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Dec. 15(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 8:37 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC reported another 417 new cases of coronavirus Tuesday as daily infections remain high.

Another six Mainers have died with COVID-19. The latest deaths come from the following counties: two from Androscoggin, two from Cumberland, one from Hancock and another from York.

That brings total deaths in the state to 265.

Overall, 16,760 Mainers have contracted COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. Of those, 5,881 cases remain active.

Recoveries are up 66 to 10,614.

Maine COVID-19 statistics by county, updated Dec. 15
Maine COVID-19 statistics by county, updated Dec. 15(WABI)

All of Maine’s 16 counties reported increases Tuesday.

Cumberland and York counties make up nearly two-thirds of the new cases.

Penobscot County is reporting 34 new cases.

Androscoggin County has 26 new cases.

Aroostook County has 10 new cases; Washington County has seven.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Dec. 14
Maine breaks record with 427 new cases; 2 deaths reported
Adam Hitchcock, 24, of Bangor
Ellsworth teacher accused of sexual misconduct makes first court appearance
Dr. Shah talked about COVID-19 outbreaks during Monday’s CDC briefing.
Maine CDC investigating more COVID-19 outbreaks
Police say this 2-year-old boy was abandoned at a Goodwill drop-off site Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
Suspect in custody, toddler identified after being abandoned with change of clothes, note at Miss. Goodwill
NLH Vaccine delivery
Northern Light Health receives first coronavirus vaccine deliveries

Latest News

Metro officials said ridership has dropped nearly 50% from last year.
Greater Portland Metro reduces capacity aboard buses
Metro officials said ridership has dropped nearly 50% from last year.
Greater Portland Metro reduces capacity aboard buses
Schoolhouse apartments in Bangor
Community Housing of Maine to build affordable housing in Bangor
Thomas College expanding scholarship opportunities for students
Thomas College to expand scholarship opportunities for students