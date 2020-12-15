Maine CDC reports 417 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC reported another 417 new cases of coronavirus Tuesday as daily infections remain high.

Another six Mainers have died with COVID-19. The latest deaths come from the following counties: two from Androscoggin, two from Cumberland, one from Hancock and another from York.

That brings total deaths in the state to 265.

Overall, 16,760 Mainers have contracted COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. Of those, 5,881 cases remain active.

Recoveries are up 66 to 10,614.

Maine COVID-19 statistics by county, updated Dec. 15 (WABI)

All of Maine’s 16 counties reported increases Tuesday.

Cumberland and York counties make up nearly two-thirds of the new cases.

Penobscot County is reporting 34 new cases.

Androscoggin County has 26 new cases.

Aroostook County has 10 new cases; Washington County has seven.

