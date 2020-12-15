Advertisement

Maine CDC investigating more COVID-19 outbreaks

By Courtney Cortright
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 8:14 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - 11 residents have died with COVID-19 at Island Nursing Home in Deer Isle.

According to the Maine CDC, 98 cases total are at the nursing home.

The outbreak was first reported about two weeks ago.

At Winterberry Heights in Bangor, we’re told there have been no positive cases since December 6th.

Total cases there stand at 27.

Seven people have died.

The Maine CDC is also investigating a new outbreak at Stetson Memorial United Methodist Church in Patten.

Seven cases are there.

Another new outbreak is at Ross Manor in Bangor where there are 4 cases.

