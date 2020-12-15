Gusty Wind & Falling Temperatures Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The coldest air of the season so far will move into Maine as we progress through our Tuesday. We may see a few snow showers or a heavier snow squall in spots especially across the north this morning otherwise expect a good deal of sunshine with partly to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be at their high early in the day with readings in the upper teens to mid and upper 20s from north to south across the state. A northwest wind gusting to 30-40 MPH at times will usher the colder air into the region as the day progresses. Temperatures will fall to the upper single numbers to near 10° north and teens to near 20° elsewhere by late afternoon and feeling much colder with the gusty northwest wind factored in. We’ll see mainly clear skies tonight as high pressure builds into the region. A frigid night ahead with temperatures dropping to the single numbers either side of 0°. The northwest wind will diminish a bit overnight but still be enough to produce some bitterly cold wind chills with readings as low as -25° possible at times especially across the north.

Wednesday looks like a quiet day as high pressure builds into the region. It will be a very cold day with highs near 10° north and teens to near 20° elsewhere. We’ll see mostly sunny skies to start followed by increasing high clouds later in the morning through the afternoon as our next disturbance approaches. Low pressure will pass south of New England during the day Thursday with the bulk of the storm staying south of Maine. However, the northern edge of the storm is forecast to graze areas from Bangor southward with some light snow Thursday while the rest of the state north of Bangor sees a cloudy but dry day. Light accumulations will be possible along the coast and for southern parts of the state. It will be another very cold day Thursday with highs in the teens to low 20s. Quiet weather will be with us for the end of the week. Friday will feature partly to mostly sunny skies and slightly warmer temperatures with highs in the 20s. Saturday looks good with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the mid-20s to low 30s.

Today: An early snow shower possible then partly to mostly sunny. Highs between 19°-29° early then falling to the upper single numbers to mid-teens by late afternoon. Northwest wind 15-25 MPH with gusts to 30-40 MPH.

Tonight: Clear and frigid. Lows between -3° to +9°, coldest north. Northwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible. Wind chills will run between -10° to -25° at times.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny during the morning then becoming partly sunny during the afternoon. Very cold with highs between 10°-20°. Northwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely over southern and coastal areas. Very cold with highs between 12°-22°.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 20s.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid-20s to low 30s.

