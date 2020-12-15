Advertisement

Greater Portland Metro reduces capacity aboard buses

By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 6:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - The Greater Portland Metro began reducing its capacity for public transit on Monday.

Metro officials say this decision came amid recent surges, as a method to allow for more social distancing between riders.

The amount of passengers on board at one time dropped from 30 to 20.

Metro officials say if one bus has reached capacity, but there are still passengers who need to board, the driver can call dispatch to send another bus.

Metro officials said ridership has dropped nearly 50% from last year.

