Advertisement

Gray Television to use Google funding toward health coverage in Mississippi Delta, Appalachia

FILE - Gray Television will soon launch “Bridging the Great Health Divide – Mississippi Delta...
FILE - Gray Television will soon launch “Bridging the Great Health Divide – Mississippi Delta and Appalachia,” thanks in part to funding made available from the Google News Initiative’s Innovation Challenge.(Rogelio V. Solis | AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, file)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 2:02 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Google will help fund a new project Gray Television is undertaking to tackle pervasive health issues in two regions of the U.S., the two companies announced Tuesday.

Gray will soon launch “Bridging the Great Health Divide – Mississippi Delta and Appalachia,” thanks in part to funding made available from the Google News Initiative’s Innovation Challenge.

The Mississippi Delta and Appalachia both fare far worse than the national average in health indicators and outcomes. The project will explore why health disparities exist, with a focus on long term and sustainable solutions.

The project will involve journalists from more than 25 Gray Television stations, the DC Bureau and National Investigative Unit. Gray Television owns this station and website.

“We’re proud to launch this initiative and give a voice to these underrepresented populations that have long lagged in basic health care,” said Gray Chairman and CEO Hilton H. Howell Jr. “We also aim to provide resources to help people make better informed decisions on health-related issues.”

The project, launching in 2021, is one of 30 Google announced it had selected for funding. Only two other local broadcast companies also received funding.

Google launched the Innovation Challenge in 2018 to help support quality local journalism in a digital age.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Dec. 14
Maine breaks record with 427 new cases; 2 deaths reported
Adam Hitchcock, 24, of Bangor
Ellsworth teacher accused of sexual misconduct makes first court appearance
Dr. Shah talked about COVID-19 outbreaks during Monday’s CDC briefing.
Maine CDC investigating more COVID-19 outbreaks
Police say this 2-year-old boy was abandoned at a Goodwill drop-off site Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
Suspect in custody, toddler identified after being abandoned with change of clothes, note at Miss. Goodwill
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Dec. 15
Maine CDC reports 417 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

Latest News

Some holiday shipping deadlines are already here, others are fast-approaching.
Mailing Christmas gifts? Shipping deadlines are fast approaching
WATCH LIVE: Maine CDC COVID-19 briefing
Americans have been spending more time at home now and much of that time is spent sitting down.
Breaking a sedentary lifestyle during COVID
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, speaks during a news conference following a...
GOP leader McConnell congratulates Biden as president-elect