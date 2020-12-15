Advertisement

First Maine health care workers vaccinated Tuesday

First workers get vaccine
First workers get vaccine(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - Three health care workers at Maine Medical Center in Portland were vaccinated against COVID-19 Tuesday morning...

They are believed to be the first people in Maine to get the shots.

Maine Medical Center received its vaccines a day after the first shipments arrived in the state.

Mercy Hospital in Portland and Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor each received 975 doses Monday.

The first round of vaccines are the first dose of the Pfizer - BioNTech vaccine, which requires a second booster 3 weeks later.

It requires ultra-cold storage, which presents some logistical challenges.

Officials at Eastern Maine Medical Center tell TV5 they plan to start administer their first vaccinations Wednesday.

