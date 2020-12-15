Community Housing of Maine to build affordable housing in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Community Housing of Maine will start fixing up the School House Apartments on Harlow Street.

Bangor City Councilors gave approval for their plans on Monday.

They could add up to 21 new units to them, plus on-site resident amenities.

CHOM has proposed a $15-million dollar investment into the renovations, along with other agreements with the city to cover some costs of the project.

They hope the project is done by December 2022.

The full terms for CHOM’s and The City of Bangor’s agreement are listed here.

