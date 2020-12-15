Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Woman rescues dog from sea foam in Australia

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOLD COAST, Australia (CNN) - A rescue mission unfolded on camera after a dog got lost in a layer of sea foam.

An Australian meteorologist was a minute from going on air in front of the thick layer of foam when a woman jumped in calling for her dog, Hazel.

Several bystanders, including the meteorologist, began to help the woman search.

Fortunately, the search ended quickly as a bystander helped the woman pull Hazel up and out of the sea foam.

Coastlines along eastern Australia are being battered as a powerful storm barrels through the area.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Dec. 14
Maine breaks record with 427 new cases; 2 deaths reported
Adam Hitchcock, 24, of Bangor
Ellsworth teacher accused of sexual misconduct makes first court appearance
Dr. Shah talked about COVID-19 outbreaks during Monday’s CDC briefing.
Maine CDC investigating more COVID-19 outbreaks
Police say this 2-year-old boy was abandoned at a Goodwill drop-off site Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
Suspect in custody, toddler identified after being abandoned with change of clothes, note at Miss. Goodwill
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Dec. 15
Maine CDC reports 417 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

Latest News

U.S. regulators on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, allowed emergency use of the first rapid coronavirus...
FDA allows use of over-the-counter home test for COVID-19
A Texas mother said she wasn't allowed by her autistic son's side during a haircut.
‘Her behavior was inexcusable’: Supercuts apologizes after manager refuses mom at autistic son’s haircut
Maverick Cavallaro, 15
Hollis teen found safe
AAA Travel predicts nearly 3 million Americans will fly over the holidays. That's down almost...
AAA expects 34 million fewer Americans to travel this holiday season
Sandra Lindsay, left, a nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, is inoculated with the...
US vaccinations ramp up as 2nd COVID-19 shot nears