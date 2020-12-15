Brewer’s Carr, Hermon’s Gallop named soccer All-Americans

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Soccer Coaches Association announced its major awards Monday night virtually.

Hermon girls coach MJ Ball and Brewer boys coach Ben Poland were named northern Maine coach of the year.

Each had one of their players named All-American.

“I am very excited about this accomplishment,” says Hermon girls All-American Sydney Gallop, “but I’m just like excited that we even got a season.”

“I’m just glad I was even able to play this year,” says Brewer boys All-American Gavin Carr.

Hermon’s Sydney Gallop becomes a program second All-American and she’s only a junior. She had 18 goals this year and she is up to 78 for her career.

“I always try to work harder each year,” says Gallop, “So, just like getting this accomplishment, I’m going to try to work harder for next year to get this accomplishment again.”

“Just to be one of the top players in the state. We knew she was,” says Hermon girls soccer coach MJ Ball, “But to actually get awarded that, there’s so many good girls down south that typically get recognized so I think it’s really cool for her to receive that on her.”

Brewers Gavin Carr became the first player in the program’s history to earn All-American.

“It feels awesome! I never even saw it coming,” says Carr, “I would like to thank all my teammates, and both my coaches for everything they’ve done for me, and my family for all the support they have given me over the years.”

The senior Carr has been Mr. Everything for the Witches. 13 goals this year, helping transform the program over his four seasons.

“He is the hardest working player I have ever coached. Typically as a coach you don’t say that. He is the most relentless, like he just does not stop,” says Brewer boys soccer coach Ben Poland, “Very well respected across the board you know. In all classes. That is just a testament to him and the person he is. He’s an amazing soccer player but he’s definitely a special person.”

A few locals earn state player of the year for their class. In class D, Hannah Hubbard of Waterville’s Temple Academy and Piscataquis Community’s Kobe Gilbert. In class C boys Orono’s Liam Farrell.

Four locals made All-New England. Our two local Aall-Americans Carr and Gallop, Winslow’s Carly Warn who is going division one to Bryant, and Waterville star Paige St. Pierre.

