Bangor councilors look at climate proposal

Bangor Climate Strike members talked about the need for climate change at Monday’s workshop meeting.
Two members of a local organization talk about climate change.(WABI)
By Courtney Cortright
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 9:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A proposal is asking Bangor City Councilors to declare a climate emergency.

Bangor Climate Strike members talked about the need to address climate change at Monday’s workshop meeting.

The group held a rally in Bangor in October.

The proposal not only asks the city to go fully carbon neutral by as early as 2030 but also includes making a climate task force.

Other places like Bar Harbor, Portland, South Portland, and Saco have already taken similar measures.

Bangor Climate Strike’s Wells Mundell-Wood, said, We are anxious to be heard because we are the ones who are going to bear the brunt of climate destruction really all we can do in this situation is do our best to fight it we are asking our legislators to do everything they can to voice our concerns.”

“Making sure everyone in the long run, not just in the 7 to 10 years but by 2050 are able to keep up their Maine businesses, kids and parents are safe in terms of health and workers have their jobs that they have in the current climate,” Ijeoma Obi, Bangor Climate Strike member, said.

Both members say they’re happy with the steps the city has taken so far to combat climate change, but more can be done.

Councilors will talk about this issue later in December.

