Augusta crash leaves one man dead

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -

One man is dead after a crash in Augusta.

It happened just before 11pm last night on Eastern Avenue.

Police say the driver of the only vehicle involved, 41-year old Scott Jones, died at the scene.

His six-year-old daughter was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

This story will updated as more information becomes available.

