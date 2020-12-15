Advertisement

Augusta crash leaves one man dead

File Image
File Image(Associated Press)
By Connor Clement
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 10:46 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -

One man is dead after a crash in Augusta.

It happened just before 11pm last night on Eastern Avenue.

Police say the driver of the only vehicle involved, 41-year old Scott Jones, died at the scene.

His six-year-old daughter was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

This story will updated as more information becomes available.

