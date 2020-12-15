Augusta crash leaves one man dead
One man is dead after a crash in Augusta.
It happened just before 11pm last night on Eastern Avenue.
Police say the driver of the only vehicle involved, 41-year old Scott Jones, died at the scene.
His six-year-old daughter was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
