Advertisement

Wreaths Across America convoy set to head for Arlington National Cemetery

Their mission of delivering wreaths to fallen veterans headstones has not changed amid the pandemic - but the way it’s being done is different.
Wreaths Across America Truck is loaded with wreaths
Wreaths Across America Truck is loaded with wreaths(WABI)
By Connor Clement
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine (WABI) -

The Wreaths Across America trucks will pull out of Columbia Falls and will hit the road tomorrow for Arlington National Cemetery.

Their mission of delivering wreaths to fallen veterans headstones has not changed amid the pandemic - but the way it’s being done is different.

JD walker is once again about to embark on the trip of a lifetime.

The former Navy veteran, is driving his Gully Transportation Truck to Arlington National Cemetery.

For the third time in as many years, he will deliver Maine made wreaths to the headstones of laid to rest veterans.

“When I’m on my way down, and things like that, and getting prepared to go to Arlington, and getting prepared to go into the cemetery itself, It’s a very humbling experience, sends chills up my spine so to speak,” said Walker.

Wreaths Across America was founded by Morrill Worcester in 1992.

He wanted the leftovers at Worcester Wreath Company in Harrington to have a home.

That year, 1 truck delivered wreaths to Arlington.

Now, because of the pandemic, that will be the same.

“In a normal year we would have 10 trucks, the last 10 trucks to come into Arlington. We go down on a week long convoy,” said Wayne Hanson, who is Chairman of the Board of Directors for WAA.

“The size of the convoy may be small, the package of patriotism and love that’s going to Arlington is huge, because this year to cut the numbers back, there will actually be Gold Star families driving the vehicles, and that shows you how important it is to carry out the mission, so I hope people come out and show support to those families as they always have. Maine has always done a great job in showing support as we go down the highway,” said Karen Worcester, Executive Director of WAA.

When it’s all said and done, Walker’s truck will be loaded with 500 boxes, holding 45,000 wreaths, that will make their way to Arlington National Cemetery.

One major change the organization made was to add a virtual aspect of the trip to Arlington.

Video documentation as well as radio broadcasts will help folks follow Walker and the rest of the convoy to the cemetery.

“My favorite part is actually laying a wreath on a headstone, just to be able to recognize what our freedom and liberty is all about, it’s about the sacrifices that others have made,” added Walker.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine CDC data for Sunday, December 13
Maine CDC reports 299 new cases of coronavirus, no new deaths
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Dec. 14
Maine breaks record with 427 new cases; 2 deaths reported
All those thought to have been exposed have been notified.
PCHC Pediatrics reports 3 COVID-19 cases, patients potentially exposed
The Portland Professional Firefighter's Union announced on social media that one of their...
Portland firefighter Timothy Flynn dies in off-duty accident
Detectives and evidence technicians from the Bangor Police Department actively investigating...
Death of man in Bangor ruled a homicide

Latest News

Some of the artwork up for auction at the Ellsworth Public Library.
Ellsworth Library holding online art auction
vaccine arrives
NLH Vaccine delivery
NLH Vaccine delivery
Northern Light Health receives first coronavirus vaccine deliveries
The UK's NHS choir joined Canadian pop star Justin Bieber for a special version of his song...
Justin Bieber, UK health workers team up for charity song