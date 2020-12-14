Sweet Dreams Project helps 500 children in need this Christmas

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Sweet Dreams project in Skowhegan hit their five year mark today helping the local community.

Deborah Tanner, a math teacher at Skowhegan Area Middle School, started the idea in 2016.

She wanted to provide a book and a pair of PJs for children in the community.

This year, the project has expanded even more, and 500 children will get toys and gifts this Christmas.

”People want to help, you know what can I do to help do you need this - people today they know I’m giving these out today but they’re still saying I’ll give some money or I’ll go shopping. When parents have to decide am I giving my children Christmas presents or am I putting food on the table or am I putting oil in the tank, what are they going to have to choose? So these kids would have no Christmas if it weren’t for this program,” Tanner said.

Deborah says she’s overwhelmed by the generosity from businesses and individuals in the community.

She and her team of elves are already planning for next year.

